Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) VP Todd M. Rynaski Sells 7,698 Shares

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $213.12 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $221.28. The company has a market cap of $142.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,977 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 250.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,098,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $216,351,000 after purchasing an additional 785,022 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 13.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,062,625,000 after purchasing an additional 652,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,308,000 after purchasing an additional 622,137 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

