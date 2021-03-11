Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €30.00 by Barclays

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been assigned a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €29.60 ($34.82) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €29.90 ($35.18) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Uniper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €27.33 ($32.15).

Shares of UN01 stock opened at €30.20 ($35.53) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.83. Uniper has a twelve month low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a twelve month high of €31.28 ($36.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €29.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.26.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

