uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on QURE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. uniQure currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.29.

QURE stock opened at $33.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.81. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%. Equities analysts predict that uniQure will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 31,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $1,153,808.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,337,793.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christian Klemt sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $37,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,269 shares of company stock worth $1,847,534. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in uniQure by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,855,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,303,000 after acquiring an additional 477,408 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in uniQure by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,429,000 after purchasing an additional 701,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in uniQure by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 172,358 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in uniQure by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 704,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in uniQure by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after buying an additional 43,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

