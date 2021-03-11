United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 2,553.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,619 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $13,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UAL. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,174,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,044,000 after buying an additional 1,412,392 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,341,000 after buying an additional 1,179,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,210,000 after buying an additional 980,766 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,380,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,487,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on UAL. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

NASDAQ UAL traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.45. The company had a trading volume of 434,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,708,803. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.