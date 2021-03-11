United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been assigned a €34.00 ($40.00) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UTDI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €39.86 ($46.89).

Shares of United Internet stock opened at €36.98 ($43.51) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.67. United Internet has a 1 year low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 1 year high of €43.88 ($51.62). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

