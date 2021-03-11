UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,283 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,293 shares of company stock worth $10,437,941. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $4.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $355.14. 127,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,522,594. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.25. The firm has a market cap of $335.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

