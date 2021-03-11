Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1,543.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,948,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465,113 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,280,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,035,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,626,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,026,000 after acquiring an additional 684,721 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,735,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,754,000 after acquiring an additional 246,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,501,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,441,000 after acquiring an additional 17,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $199,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UNM opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.67.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

