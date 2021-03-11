Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.81

Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.81 and last traded at $17.81, with a volume of 19846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.11.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 4,097.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 18,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

