USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $589,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 33,016 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,300,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,114.7% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after buying an additional 126,779 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.14. 99,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,868,458. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.57 and a 200 day moving average of $87.62. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%.

