USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.62 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.3% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,152,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,071 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,429 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,093,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,642,000 after purchasing an additional 222,875 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,216,000 after buying an additional 121,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $88,158,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.44. 24,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,965. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average of $32.30. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.