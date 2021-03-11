USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,307 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 450,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,665,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,136,000 after purchasing an additional 70,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares in the 3rd quarter valued at $990,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares alerts:

GLDM traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,788. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $20.63.

Read More: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.