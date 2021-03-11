Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Hits New 52-Week High at $322.88

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $322.88 and last traded at $322.77, with a volume of 9820 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $308.47.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. William Blair lowered Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.93.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.23.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.46 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.64) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,978,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 1.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,785,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period.

About Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

