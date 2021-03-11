Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $163.00 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $161.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.32.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

