Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,606 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $259.22 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $264.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.96.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

