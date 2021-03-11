Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $841,000 Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,453 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WYNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $137.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.69. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $139.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $270,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $530,385.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,573 shares of company stock valued at $848,627 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

