Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.84 Million in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 27,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,640.7% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 320.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $67.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.07. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

