Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Valhi has decreased its dividend by 41.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Valhi has a dividend payout ratio of 8.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Valhi alerts:

VHI stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. Valhi has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $549.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.