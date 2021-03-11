Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to post earnings per share of $2.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.16. Valmont Industries reported earnings of $1.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year earnings of $9.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $11.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total transaction of $32,132.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,009. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total value of $5,782,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,665,517.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,782 shares of company stock valued at $13,484,804 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,872,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 448.7% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 87,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,353,000 after buying an additional 71,770 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 15.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $242.06. 59 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,124. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $82.60 and a twelve month high of $246.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

