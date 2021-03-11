Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the February 11th total of 262,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 433,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VWOB stock opened at $77.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.79. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.02 and a 52-week high of $82.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%.

