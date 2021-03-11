Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Lifted by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 8.4% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.45. 84,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,229. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $63.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.02.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.