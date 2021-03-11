Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

VEU traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $60.39. 38,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,285,524. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.93.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

