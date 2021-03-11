Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by Strategic Financial Planning Inc.

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 5.4% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $8,570,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period.

VSS stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.56. 776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,865. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $129.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.12.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

