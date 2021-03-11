Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 85.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,433 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $62.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.68. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $63.51.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

