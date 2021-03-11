Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,403,000 after purchasing an additional 157,897 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,294,000 after purchasing an additional 351,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,595,000 after purchasing an additional 129,997 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,748,000 after purchasing an additional 116,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,105,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,983,000 after purchasing an additional 125,935 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $219.46. 9,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,663. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $219.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.37.

