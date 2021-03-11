Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,724 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.5% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock traded up $4.13 on Tuesday, hitting $214.40. The company had a trading volume of 36,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,883. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $219.93.

