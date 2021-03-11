Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Berry Group LLC

Berry Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.3% of Berry Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Berry Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. South State CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $362.03. 109,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,967,196. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $362.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $353.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.97.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

