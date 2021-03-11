Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.5% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Accredited Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $15,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.26. 90,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,678. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.69. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $99.19.

About Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

