Vapor Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPOR) Short Interest Update

Vapor Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPOR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the February 11th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,402,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vapor Group stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Vapor Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

Vapor Group Company Profile

Vapor Group, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets electronic cigarettes, vaporizers, and naturally flavored e-liquids in the United States. It markets its products under the Vapor Group, Total Vapor, Vapor 123, and The Vapor Products brand names. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Vapor Group, Inc is a subsidiary of SF Holdings LLC.

