Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,271 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.19% of Veeco Instruments worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 447.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 212.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the third quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VECO stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.42. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $22.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.34.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. Research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

