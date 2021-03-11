Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Barclays

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.57.

Shares of VECO stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $23.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. Analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 57.9% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 99,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 36,643 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 788,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 121,203 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 68.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 139,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 57,008 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 412.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 178,556 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

