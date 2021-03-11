Vegalab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEGL) Short Interest Down 96.2% in February

Vegalab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEGL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the February 11th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Vegalab stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Vegalab has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.

Vegalab Company Profile

Vegalab, Inc primarily engages in the citrus packing business. The company operates in two segments, the Agronomy Business and the Packing Business. It also distributes biological pesticides, natural fertilizers, and specialty biological agents under the Vegalab brand name. The company markets its products through stocking distributors.

