Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives $45.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

Several brokerages have commented on VTR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.20. 161,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,257. Ventas has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $57.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,914. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,224 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

