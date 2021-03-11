Venus (XVS) Market Cap Achieves $562.90 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 30.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 11th. Venus has a total market cap of $562.90 million and $233.44 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Venus has traded up 51.6% against the US dollar. One Venus token can now be bought for approximately $63.47 or 0.00110091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,598.84 or 0.99907371 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012538 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00033197 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001036 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007856 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,868,836 tokens. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus is venus.io.

Venus Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

