Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 22,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,016. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $12.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $368.56 million, a PE ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 1.60.

VRA has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 16,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $148,179.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,924.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 28,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $258,514.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,952,698.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,129,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,818,285 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

