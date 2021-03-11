Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Receives Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OEZVY. Societe Generale cut Verbund from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Verbund has a consensus rating of Sell.

Get Verbund alerts:

Shares of OEZVY stock opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44. Verbund has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $19.64.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.