VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Director Sells $190,790.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $190,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,191,898.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of VRSN opened at $190.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.54. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.77 and a 12-month high of $221.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 38.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 15.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 129.4% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,003,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

