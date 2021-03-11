Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $196.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $192.00.

VRSK has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.85.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $174.86 on Monday. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.66%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,409,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,983,000 after buying an additional 103,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,938,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,754,000 after buying an additional 30,793 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,047,000 after buying an additional 233,803 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,095,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,364,000 after buying an additional 43,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,832,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,456,000 after buying an additional 249,817 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

