Veritable L.P. Acquires 744 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,570 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,731 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $272.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.55.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.17.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

