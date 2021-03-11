Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,970 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 18,210 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 802,381 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,734,000 after buying an additional 30,341 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 229,514 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,654,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,289,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $194,809,000 after buying an additional 580,831 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 3,398,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $202,177,000 after buying an additional 54,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.89.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.18. 788,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,846,068. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.43. The firm has a market cap of $232.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

