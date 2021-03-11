Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of VERX traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.74. 944,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,918. Vertex has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.93.

VERX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

