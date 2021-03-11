Vesper (VSP) Reaches Market Cap of $76.92 Million

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. Vesper has a total market cap of $76.92 million and $14.36 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vesper has traded 37.7% higher against the dollar. One Vesper coin can currently be purchased for $45.20 or 0.00080764 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.66 or 0.00510392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00066536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00053608 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00072577 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000586 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.57 or 0.00528089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00076713 BTC.

Vesper Coin Profile

Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,701,662 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi.

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

