Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SEB Equities cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Danske cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

VWDRY stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.00. The company had a trading volume of 281,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,990. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.32 and a 200 day moving average of $64.17. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

