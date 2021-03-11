ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

ViacomCBS has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ViacomCBS to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

VIAC opened at $82.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $84.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIAC. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.52.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

