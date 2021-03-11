ViacomCBS Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:VIACA)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIACA opened at $79.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.55. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $84.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

