VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Share Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.00

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.00 and traded as high as $64.26. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $63.59, with a volume of 1,142 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSA. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 49,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period.

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA)

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

