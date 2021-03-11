Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Viper Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Truist Financial raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNOM opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 430.77%.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

