Vipshop Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 7,057 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 725% compared to the average daily volume of 855 put options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIPS. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Macquarie upped their target price on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. CLSA cut Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 51,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Vipshop by 9.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vipshop by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Vipshop by 0.7% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 96,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vipshop by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $42.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $42.13.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

