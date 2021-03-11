Visa (NYSE:V) Hits New 12-Month High at $221.49

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $221.49 and last traded at $220.18, with a volume of 174300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $215.41.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

The stock has a market cap of $430.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.84.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,991 shares of company stock worth $22,641,340. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

