Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Short Interest Update

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 91.6% from the February 11th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vitru currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTRU. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Vitru during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Vitru by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vitru during the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vitru during the third quarter worth approximately $848,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vitru during the third quarter worth approximately $974,000.

Shares of VTRU stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Vitru has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $17.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.06.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses comprise primary of pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses.

