Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIVHY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS VIVHY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.90. 51,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.62.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

